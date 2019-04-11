Fred’s closing stores in Jonesboro, Newport, Paragould, Osceola

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Discount chain Fred’s is closing hundreds of stores, including several in Region 8.
The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Thursday that the Memphis-based company plans to close 159 underperforming stores by the end of May, or about 29% of its 557 stores.
Stores in our area slated for closing include:
- Jonesboro, 2308 S. Caraway Rd.
- Mountain Home, 509 Hwy. 62 East
- Osceola, 1324 W. Keiser Ave.
- Paragould, 1723 W. Kingshighway
- Searcy, 2706 E. Race Ave.
- Poplar Bluff, 441 Hwy. 53
No word on how many employees would be affected by the closings.
“Decisions that impact our associates in this way are difficult, but the steps we are announcing are necessary,” CEO Joseph Anto was quoted as saying. “We will make every effort to transition impacted associates to other stores where possible.”
The stores will offer “going out of business” sales starting Thursday as the company begins liquidation.
