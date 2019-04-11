House Democrats battling to secure political high ground

WASHINGTON DC (Gray TV)-This week marks 100 days since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, and in that time they’ve tried to secure what they view as the political high ground.
“Our diversity is our strength, our unity is our power,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
House Democrats passed gun bills, election reforms, and voted to eliminate the pay gap between men and women. But, those proposals are largely symbolic, blocked by the President and Republican-controlled Senate. “That was our agenda, and that’s what we’re putting forth,” said Pelosi.
Democratic Leaders jabbed at the Trump administration Wednesday, citing more turnover at the top as evidence of chaos. But, they said behind closed doors over the next few days, they’ll be focused on pocket-book issues – like access to affordable health care and high-speed internet. “We ran on health care, we ran on infrastructure, we ran on bringing our democracy to life,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
There are strains on House Democrats unity. There is a split between moderates and progressives on issues like Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal, and whether to impeach the president.
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argues small steps don’t prevent big change. “It’s aspirational, and there’s nothing wrong with aspiring,” said of the progressive’s biggest ideas, “but, I don’t know of anyone who feels we’ll get there tomorrow.”
On Thursday, the chairman of the federal reserve will speak to Democrats in remarks that will be closed to the press. President Trump hand-picked Jerome Powell for the job, but lately, the president has accused Powell of holding back the nation’s economy by raising interest rates.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.