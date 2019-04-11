Jonesboro pedestrian struck by car hospitalized

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman suffered injuries early Thursday morning when she was struck by a car.
The alleged incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kellers Chapel Road and Southwest Drive.
According to the initial incident report, the driver of a black 2017 Ford Focus said he was in the outside southbound lane when he saw a person in front of him.
The 22-year-old driver told police he tried to brake but was unable to stop in time and hit her.
Officers Tyler D. Williams and Calvin Newman reported “significant damage to the driver’s side of the hood.”
The windshield was shattered and the officers found the victim’s hair in the frame where the windshield meets the roof. They also found her purse strap on the roof.
The 20-year-old victim was laying in the road with blood on her jacket and on the ground around her ankle, the report stated.
She was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The driver of the car agreed to go to St. Bernards to provide a blood sample. Afterward, he was released.
