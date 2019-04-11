Missouri River Bridge demolished in Washington, MO

WASHINGTON, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Department of Transportation crews demolished the old Route 47 Missouri River Bridge on April 11.
The historic landmark came down in Washington, Missouri around 10:30 a.m.
The public can watched the bridge implosion at a public viewing area at James W. Rennick Riverfront Park at Elbert Drive and Lafayette Street in downtown Washington.
Watch it again here:
A 1,500 foot safety perimeter was around the bridge before, during and after the implosion.
The demolition will affect traffic in the area. MoDOT said these safety measures will be in place:
- The new Route 47 Missouri River Bridge will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 8:45 a.m. and will remain closed for up to two hours after the blast. Route 47 will be closed to through traffic from Augusta Bottom Road and Fifth Street.
- The Washington boat ramp will close at 6 a.m. Boats will not be allowed to put in or out of the river at that location after that. All river traffic will be stopped 15 minutes before the blast. The channel crossing will remain closed for up to 48 hours after the blast so boaters should plan on staying on the side of the bridge where they put in.
- Airspace around the bridge will be restricted for two hours before and after the demolition. No drones are permitted around the demolition area.
