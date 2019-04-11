Nettleton adds to ASL courses after increased interest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 school offers several options for a foreign language course, one of which you might not think of at first.
Nettleton School District is one of only three high schools in the state that offers American Sign Language courses.
The classes started three years ago as a club for interested students that met during lunch.
There were so many students interested in learning that their teacher, Anita Belew, got the certifications to officially teach ASL.
Nettleton has seen so much interest in the classes since then that they now offer multiple classes at two different levels.
“Kids are fascinated by this because they see deaf people out in the community using American Sign Language and always want to know what it is and it’s so different from their own language,” said Belew.
Belew said there aren't any extra requirements needed for taking the ASL courses.
The school plans to expand the courses even more next year, adding more level I and II class times and also introducing a level III course.
