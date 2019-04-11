Officers busy with not one, but two pursuits

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Deputies in Baxter County were burning up the road in pursuit of not one, but two people.
According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident took place when deputies were sent to County Roads 25 and 793 around 9 p.m. .
Agents from a bail bond company had attempted to apprehend fugitive 43-year-old Jason Thomas Cockerham Of Oakland.
Cockerham was reported to be armed and fighting the agents. He managed to leave the area in a Toyota Camry.
A short time later, Sgt. Dwight Duch saw the vehicle and attempted to pull him over.
Cockerham nearly hit a woman turning into her driveway, then crossed the yard and landed back onto CR 25 headed east.
He finally turned onto CR 793, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter with a canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a helicopter.
The canine team quickly located Cockerham in the woods about 200 yards from the abandoned car. He was unarmed when he was taken into custody.
Cokerham faces felony charges for aggravated assault and fleeing, and misdemeanor charges for no driver’s license and a fictitious vehicle license.
He is expected to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on April 11. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
Not long after arresting him, deputies found themselves in another chase.
The second pursuit began around 2:38 a.m., April 11, began when a deputy attempted to pull over a silver Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Marion County on Highway 62 east of Mountain Home.
At one point, the driver slowed down, and a female passenger jumped out of the car.
The driver then sped off toward Mountain Home, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.
When he turned onto the U.S. Highway 62/412 bypass, spike strips had been set up and were successful in taking out the right front tire.
However, the driver continued west on the car’s rim. As he approached Gassville, a police officer set up a second set spike strips and took out the other front tire.
This still didn’t stop him.
He continued west through Cotter and into Marion County, reaching 85 miles per hour despite driving on the deflated tires.
The driver finally lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Highway 178 near Flippin.
After breaking out the driver’s side window, officers took 18-year-old Uriah Plez Jones of Flippin into custody.
At one point during the pursuit, Jones intentionally rammed a deputy’s vehicle at least three times.
It is believed he was under the influence of bath salts and methamphetamine.
Jones is facing felony charges for aggravated assault and fleeing, along with misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated by drugs, refusal to submit a chemical test, speeding and improper use of turn lane.
He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on April 18.
