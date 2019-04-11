2 Paragould men charged with assaulting couple, infant

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery after investigators say they attacked a couple and their infant son.
The alleged incident began Thursday, April 4, at the Dollar General Store on West Main.
According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Corey W. Burrow and 23-year-old Jerry D. Sanderson got into an argument with a couple at the store.
When the victims left, the two men and another named suspect followed them to their home where the argument reportedly escalated to a physical altercation with the male victim.
When the female victim tried to stop the fight with a baseball bat, police say Sanderson grabbed the bat from her then began hitting the male victim in the back and head with it.
According to the court documents, the man suffered a broken tooth and several broken vertebrae.
Sanderson then went to the couple’s car and “used the bat to knock the rear windshield out while their infant son was in the back seat, covering the child in broken glass.”
Sanderson, Burrow, and the third suspect then fled the scene.
On Tuesday, April 9, Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to arrest Burrow and Sanderson on the following charges:
- Battery in the second degree, a Class D felony
- Aggravated assault, a Class D felony
- Battery in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor
- Criminal mischief in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor
Both men are being held at the Greene County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
