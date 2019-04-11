Poplar Bluff man charged in rollover crash

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -A man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash that sent him and a Poplar Bluff woman to the hospital.
The crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, occurred at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 51, two miles south of Qulin.
Ernest S. Luellen, 30, of Poplar Bluff was northbound when his 2001 Ford Explorer ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
The SUV rolled over, throwing Luellen from the vehicle.
He was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
His passenger, 52-year-old Lora L. Davis, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with serious injuries.
Neither one, according to MSHP, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers arrested Luellen and charged him with felony driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash, and a seat belt violation.
