Poplar Bluff, MO man charged with 1st degree murder

THAYER, MO (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man has been charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, April 10 after a homicide investigation in Thayer, Missouri.
According to Thayer Police, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots and a man bleeding on East Adams Street at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.
When officers arrived, they found Daniel Carroll, 39, of Mammoth Spring, Arkansas bleeding.
Officers gave Carroll aid, but he died at the scene.
Kahlil Gregory Omar Smith, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. was arrested and taken to the Oregon County Jail.
Smith was charged with first degree murder, a class A felony, and armed criminal action.
His bond is set at $1,000,000 cash or corporate surety.
Thayer police was assisted their investigation by the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.