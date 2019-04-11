6 Red Wolves Rugby prepares for D1A Playoff matchup at #7 Army

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves rugby is getting set for the postseason.
Blake White’s crew will fly up to West Point this weekend for the opening round of the D1A Playoffs. #6 Arkansas State will face #7 Army.
One of the keys on Saturday will be Tanner Pope. He’s currently 3rd in the fan vote for the Rudy Scholz Award. Think of it as the Heisman of college rugby.
A-State will face Army Saturday at 11:00am Central Time. You can watch the game online at FloRugby
