Report: Former deputy charged with animal cruelty

FAULKNER COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A former Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy is facing trouble with the law after being cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty in connection with the shooting of a dog earlier this year.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Keenan Wallace was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after a report he shot a loose Chihuahua in January.
Authorities got a call Jan. 4 to go to a Conway neighborhood about the incident. Police allege Wallace shot the dog - named Reese’s - in the head after getting a call about a loose and aggressive dog in the neighborhood, KATV reported.
Wallace reportedly said he shot the dog after the dog lunged at him and attempted to bite him, KATV said.
However, the dog survived.
The dog’s owner told KATV that the dog did not pose a threat to Wallace and was going away from the deputy when Wallace shot the animal.
Wallace was fired from the department, KATV reported.
Sheriff Tim Ryals told the station that while it did not appear Wallace broke state law or department policy, it appeared that Wallace had fallen short of standards set by the department.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.