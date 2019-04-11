Report: Grizzlies head coach out, GM reassigned to scouting role

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - ESPN is reporting a major shakeup among Grizzlies staff.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is out and general manager Chris Wallace has been reassigned to a scouting capacity in the front office.
The move comes after Wallace said in a post-season interview just hours earlier that Bickerstaff was staying with the team and they felt confident about the future.
Citing league sources, Woj also reports vice president John Hollinger is moving into a senior advisory role while Jason Wexler is promoted to president and Zach Kleiman becomes executive vice president of basketball operations.
This is a developing story.
