Report: Woman arrested after punching baby

ROGERS, AR (KAIT/KNWA) - A Northwest Arkansas woman faces a domestic battery charge after she reportedly punched a child in the face because it would not stop crying.
According to a report from content partner KNWA, Britney Joe of Rogers was arrested April 7 on suspicion of two counts of felony domestic battery.
Authorities told the television station they spoke to another child about the situation.
“According to the probable cause statement, Britney punched the child because he would not stop crying,” KNWA reported. “Officers then spoke to another child in the residence who informed them that she was struck in the head once with a cell phone charger cord with a plug attached and was pushed from behind.”
The infant had swelling to his left eye and was holding his eye shut, KNWA reported, noted a witness told police that Joe took the cell phone cord and hit the other child in the head with it.
Joe will be arraigned May 13 in circuit court in Benton County.
