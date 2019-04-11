Residents celebrate after board votes to remove second R in Forrest Avenue

Forrest Ave. in #Memphis will now be spelled Forest Ave.



That 1-R difference means A LOT to a group who lives on Forest.



They say the name was changed to 2-Rs in the 1920s to honor the 1st Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard and slave trader Nathan Bedford Forrest.



Story at 6 on WMC5 pic.twitter.com/v7xr68Mg1G