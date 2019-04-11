Roberson brothers sign with Crowley’s Ridge basketball

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge Athletics
Crowley's Ridge College added Bo and Ke Roberson of Tuckerman High School to their 2019 Men's Basketball recruiting class on Thursday morning.
Bo, a 6'1 guard, averaged 16.2 points per game during his senior season. He added six rebounds, 4.3 assist and 1.5 steals a game. He shot 57% from the field while being named to the All State Team, All State Tournament Team, and All Conference Team for the season. He was also named to the All Tournament teams at the Williams Baptist Tournament, the NEA Tournament, and the Kell Classic. He was also named to the Jonesboro Sun Senior Showcase where he scored 16 points, had nine rebounds and three assists.
Ke, a 6'3 forward, averaged 10.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2 assist per game during his senior campaign. He also shot 39% from the three point line and 48% from the field for the season. He was also named to the All Conference Team and to the All Tournament teams at the Williams Baptist Tournament, the NEA Tournament, and the Kell Classic.
" I am super proud that we were able to land both of these guys for our recruiting class this season," said Crowley's Ridge Head Coach Chris Perkins. " They are both very talented players with their best basketball ahead of them. Coach Josh Bateman did a great job preparing them for the next level on and off the floor. These are high character guys."
Bo and Ke join Solomon Boan, a 6'2 guard from Ezekiel Academy in Montgomery, Alabama who signed in March with CRC, to the 2019 Pioneer recruiting class.
