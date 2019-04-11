Roberson brothers sign with Crowley’s Ridge basketball

Bo, a 6'1 guard, averaged 16.2 points per game during his senior season. He added six rebounds, 4.3 assist and 1.5 steals a game. He shot 57% from the field while being named to the All State Team, All State Tournament Team, and All Conference Team for the season. He was also named to the All Tournament teams at the Williams Baptist Tournament, the NEA Tournament, and the Kell Classic. He was also named to the Jonesboro Sun Senior Showcase where he scored 16 points, had nine rebounds and three assists.