As Spring kicks in, ARDOT warns drivers of increase in work zones

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Spring is here, and that means the Arkansas Department of Transportation is out in full force.
Crews are not only ramping up work on road construction projects, but also setting up mowing zones, as the first spring cycle for mowing work is just getting started.
So with the increased work on our Region 8 highways, District Engineer Brad Smithee said drivers should be extra careful when traveling.
"On these beautiful spring days we are getting, our office is open and it is between the white line and the yellow line on the roadway," Smithee said. "We ask folks to be very safe and observant of the work zones and be careful as they travel."
Smithee told Region 8 News that early Wednesday, one of their tractors was bumped by another vehicle.
Thankfully no one was injured, but Smithee said it only takes a small distraction for an incident like that to turn tragic.
