Statues of Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash will soon be seen at the Capitol

“This is a celebration of Arkansas history,” Hutchinson said. “About our history and how we present ourselves to the nation. So, this deserves a moment of focus and the public signing of the two bills. I’m happy to be joined by the First Lady. She like music. And that’s one of her qualifications for being here, along with many others. We’re signing two bills today. The first is House Bill 1030, to establish Arkansas Music Appreciation Day. And the second bill will reference our Arkansas statutes at National Statutary Hall.”