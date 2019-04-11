Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (KAIT/NBC News) - South Africa’s youngest DJ has been making waves on the music scene.
Six-year-old DJ Arch performs at festivals and private events.
He mixes house party music and entertains both children and adults.
The little man has been mixing music since he was a toddler.
He was inspired by his father who likes to get behind the decks during his spare time from teaching gymnastics.
The young music prodigy has won his talent show at the age of three.
He’s also performed in Botswana, Spain, and Saudi Arabia - and is currently in China.
