Traffic stop leads to major bust

Traffic stop leads to major bust
Traffic stop leads to officers uncovering 10 pounds of marijuana.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 11, 2019 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 5:49 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A traffic stop ends with an arrest, 10 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

According to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Chris Jefferson made a routine traffic stop in north Jonesboro around 2 p.m. April 11.

Officers with Drug Task Force and Street Crimes Unit uncovered drugs and firearm
Officers with Drug Task Force and Street Crimes Unit uncovered drugs and firearm ((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))

Three pounds of marijuana and a handgun were seized from the vehicle.

The JPD Drug Task Force then obtained a search warrant for a nearby apartment the suspect had been just prior to the stop.

During that search, officers uncovered more marijuana, vacuumed sealed bags with marijuana residue in them and other drug paraphernalia.

The case was worked by officers with both the Street Crimes Unit and DTF.

What started as a traffic stop ended with an arrest, 10 lbs of marijuana, and a handgun. Officer Chris Jefferson made a...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, April 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.