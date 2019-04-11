Traffic stop leads to major bust

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A traffic stop ends with an arrest, 10 pounds of marijuana and a gun.
According to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Chris Jefferson made a routine traffic stop in north Jonesboro around 2 p.m. April 11.
Three pounds of marijuana and a handgun were seized from the vehicle.
The JPD Drug Task Force then obtained a search warrant for a nearby apartment the suspect had been just prior to the stop.
During that search, officers uncovered more marijuana, vacuumed sealed bags with marijuana residue in them and other drug paraphernalia.
The case was worked by officers with both the Street Crimes Unit and DTF.
