Warm and windy; Assange arrested

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, April 11.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts have already reached 25 to 30.
Dry and warm conditions will continue through much of today with highs in the lower 80s.
Windy conditions are expected through this evening with gusts to near 40 mph across the Delta region.
Shower and thunderstorm chances return late.
Making News
A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy is facing trouble with the law after being cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty in connection with the shooting of a dog earlier this year.
An Arkansas State University fraternity is using video games to give back to veterans.
A Northwest Arkansas woman faces a domestic battery charge after she reportedly punched a child in the face because it would not stop crying.
British law enforcement reported Julian Assange has been arrested on a seven-year-old warrant.
