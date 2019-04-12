A&P Commission ready to start granting funds for area organizations, events

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Nearly seven months after its first meeting, the Paragould A&P Commission is ready to start granting funds to area organizations.
The commission was formed last year, thanks to a 3% A&P tax from hotels and motels.
Its purpose is to promote tourism and growth within the city.
But, before the commission could grant funds, members wanted to get a better idea of how much money the tax would actually bring in each year.
Right now, that's estimated between $150,000 and $160,000.
"That will allow us to begin funding organizations and funding events and festivals, whatever it may be, to bring people into Paragould," Chairman Jeremy Biggs said. "We want people to spend the night, to spend the weekend, to shop, to eat, just to experience what all we've got to offer here locally."
At Thursday night's A&P meeting, members approved the final application, meaning anyone with an idea for an organization or event can now apply for possible funding.
You can find the application on their website, or you can pick one up at city hall.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.