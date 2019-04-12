Arkansas State baseball announces schedule change for UT Arlington series

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The threat of inclement weather has forced the Arkansas State baseball team to alter its schedule for its home series against UT Arlington this weekend.
A-State’s Friday, April 12, game will remain the same with a start time of 6:30 p.m., but the Red Wolves will no longer play on Saturday, April 13, as that game has been rescheduled as part of a double header against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 14. Sunday’s doubleheader will start at 11:00 a.m.
There will be a 30-minute intermission between the two games. If a single-game or season ticket has already been purchased for the previously scheduled Saturday game, it will be honored and grant entry into Friday’s or Sunday’s game of choice by the ticket holder.
For the latest on A-State baseball, including schedule changes, check AStateRedWolves.com and follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.