Arkansas State senior Beth Ann Compton named SBC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State senior Beth Ann Compton has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, announced Thursday by the league office.
Compton earned the honor for the first time of her career after shooting a 54-hole 224 last week at the Memphis Intercollegiate, where she placed 23rd to lead the Red Wolves. Her total included a season-best 71 for the final round as she put together her third top-25 showing over the last four tournaments.
The Hartselle, Ala., native holds a team-best 75.96 season scoring average, which is currently the fourth best in school history. She posted a 221 earlier this season at the Spring Break Shootout for her best-three round score of the year, while her top finish came at the Rio Verde Invitational as she placed tied for 13th.
A 2017 Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Compton now owns 27 career top-25 finishes. She has also collected nine top-10 finishes, including an individual title at the Lady Red Wolves Classic during the 2017-18 season.
Compton and the Red Wolves are set to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championships April 15-17 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
