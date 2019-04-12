Arkansas State/South Alabama football matchup moved to Friday, Nov. 29th

Press Release from South Alabama Athletics
University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann announced on Friday that the Sun Belt Conference office has approved a change of date for the football program’s final regular-season game in the fall.
The Jaguars will now play host to Arkansas State on Friday, Nov. 29, with the program’s Senior Day contest set to take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium; the kickoff time will be released at a later date. The match-up with the Red Wolves was originally slated for Nov. 30 when the 2019 schedule was released over a month ago.
It marks the second time in the last three seasons that A-State will be the opponent for South’s home finale after the Jags earned a 24-19 victory over the Red Wolves in their final outing in Mobile during the 2017 campaign.
It will also be the second year in a row that the Jaguars will wrap up the regular season at home on Friday after defeating Coastal Carolina 31-28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last November.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.