A Better Region 8: Enforcing Our Littering Laws

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - I want to show you something.
This is a picture of a trash can.
This is a picture of a car window.
They are not the same thing.
It's amazing how many people don't understand the difference.
And because they don’t, our roads end up as the trash can.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin have noticed and asked police to enforce our littering laws.
By the way, you can face up to a $1,000 fine for each littering ticket.
I'm not sure how many or if any littering tickets have been written this year.
I'm also not sure how often the businesses and non-profit groups who volunteered to pick up the trash along certain roads are actually getting out and picking it up.
If you are picking up trash on a regular basis, thank you.
If you’re not, shame on you, too.
Here’s an idea: our local governments need every dollar they can find. I can think of a few stretches of highway where the trash really piles up.
It won't take very long to write a few thousand dollars' worth of littering tickets.
We can put the money towards much needed improvements and make it a better Region Eight.
