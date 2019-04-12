Festival at college feels like you stepped into Scotland

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Lyon College is hosting the 40th Annual Arkansas Scottish Festival and the weekend is full of activities.
Lyon College student Dana Smith said she enjoyed sharing the Scottish culture’s music for the festival.
“The heritage and tradition that goes along with these instruments is something you won’t find anywhere else," Smith said. “It’s a unique culture and that I don’t think most other schools have.”
Smith said there will be music demonstrations throughout the weekend, along with a variety of events.
There will be a number of different sport demonstrations, dancing, piping, golf competition, and a kilted mile contest.
Not to mention a lot of vendors with some very unique food.
The Arkansas Scottish Festival will open gates to the public on April 13 and opening ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.