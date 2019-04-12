Weekend forecast forces delays, cancellations

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - If you had plans to attend the East Arkansas Broadcasters’ Food Truck Fest this weekend, you’ll need to put your appetite on hold.
The Jonesboro radio station group announced Friday it would postpone Saturday’s event until May 4.
The festival, featuring some of the best food trucks in the area, was expected to kick off at 10 a.m. at the Southside Softball Complex.
But a rainy forecast forced the event organizers to delay the date until next month.
Other events postponed or canceled due to the weather include:
- Jonesboro Animal Control Easter Egg Hunt: Postponed until April 20, noon to 3.
