Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than right here in Region 8.
- A-State Theatre is presenting Godspell Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mainstage Theatre on 217 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Click here for additional showtimes taking place throughout the weekend.
- The St. Bernards Medical Group is hosting the Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Seen the movie the Blindside? S.J. Tuohy will be speaking at the Delta Gin in Wynne, located at 100 Highway 64 on Saturday, April 13 and 14. For more information call Joan Ball at 870-208-7667 or Holly Jarrett at 870-588-1261. Click here for directions to event.
- The 3rd Annual Crawfish Boil and Alligator Roast annual fundraiser to help students with expenses for traveling to educational destinations. Saturday, April 13 from noon til 3 p.m. at the Westside School cafeteria, come get some fresh boiled crawfish with corn, potatoes and dessert. Don’t forget the roasted alligator! School is located at 1630 Highway 91 West in Jonesboro. For more information, click here.
- Sports fans, how about a game? A-State’s baseball team will be playing UT-Arlington at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m. and on the 14 at 1:00 p.m. Click here for directions to Tomlinson Stadium.
- Palm Sunday Services will take place on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church located on 2600 Woodsprings Road in Jonesboro. For a list of events and times, click here.
- Due to weather, there have also been a number of cancellations. Click here to see that list.
