Heavy Rain, Low Severe Threat This Weekend

A nice evening will lead to a cool overnight with lows near 50 by morning. Clouds increase overnight and a few showers and storms will be possible tomorrow morning. Some small hail isn’t out of the question but severe weather isn’t expected until later. The greatest risk of severe weather will be across Louisiana and southern Arkansas during the afternoon and evening. For most of the day, we’ll just see rain and a few thunderstorms but as the storms system moves over us and past us a few strong to severe storms will be possible. From 7 PM to midnight, there’s a low chance of strong wind gusts over 58 mph and a very low tornado threat. Have a way to get warnings just in case tomorrow. 1-3 inches of rain will be possible Saturday through Sunday morning but rain chances should drop by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be cool in the 50s and 60s.