2 hospitalized following 3-vehicle collision

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -A three-vehicle crash Thursday sent two people to area hospitals.
The crash happened at 9:25 a.m. on State Highway 53, two miles south of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.
The collision occurred while Aimee M. Million, 39, was stopped to make a left-hand turn.
Leigh A. Rommell, 48, had stopped her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica behind Million’s 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500 when a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Arthur L. Daughtery, 76, slammed into her car’s rear-end.
Rommell’s car then slammed into the back of Million’s pickup truck.
An ambulance took Rommell to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Daugherty suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Black River Medical Center.
Million was not injured, according to the report.
All three drivers, who were from Poplar Bluff, were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
