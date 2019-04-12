Jail changes coming to Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Officials in one area county are working to deal with jail inadequacies as officials are also seeking a long-term approach to the situation.
According to a media release from Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, county officials will be implementing some changes in the operation of the Cleburne County jail.
The plan, which was approved by justices this month, allows the jail to no longer serve as a long-term female holding facility, Brown said.
“The jail will continue to hold males long-term, and will begin paying for females to be housed in the White County jail. It is important to note that this is not a long-term solution, and that there will be some very big decisions for the county to make (more than likely as a voting body) going into the future. Moving the females to White County allows for using current female housing areas to be turned into space needed to meet other minimum requirements, such as inmate programming and classifying/separating inmates,” Brown said.
The changes have been several in number, but Brown said in the release that county officials have been working to address concerns.
“In order to ensure compliance with these minimum requirements, the State Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee, also known as Jail Standards, conducts on-site reviews of all Arkansas detention facilities once per year. In the past 14 years, the Cleburne County jail has been determined to be out of compliance with State Minimum Standards for 12 of these years,” Brown said. “The biggest issues for several of those years has been staffing levels and the inability to classify and separate inmates (among other things). Over the past two years, the Sheriff’s Office has actively sought to correct many problems, such as natural and artificial light, replacing missing or non-existent fire sprinklers, SCBA breathing rigs, leaking areas of the roof, plumbing and electrical issues and replacing other broken fixtures including plexiglass where present.”
Brown said the county’s quorum court has added one jailer position in 2018 as well as two jailer positions this year.
Justices also created a committee in 2017 to deal with issues as well as look at bringing the jail into state compliance, Brown said.
“During the 2018 Jail Standards Review, a stipulation was placed on the county to present a written plan to Jail Standards during the April 2019 Quorum Court meeting for how the facility would be brought into compliance. The Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the County Jail Review Committee and State Jail Standards has put together a plan aimed at bringing the facility into compliance on a short-term basis, with the goal of beginning to work on a long-term solution after the implementation of that plan,” Brown said.
