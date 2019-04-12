Jail changes coming to Cleburne County

“In order to ensure compliance with these minimum requirements, the State Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee, also known as Jail Standards, conducts on-site reviews of all Arkansas detention facilities once per year. In the past 14 years, the Cleburne County jail has been determined to be out of compliance with State Minimum Standards for 12 of these years,” Brown said. “The biggest issues for several of those years has been staffing levels and the inability to classify and separate inmates (among other things). Over the past two years, the Sheriff’s Office has actively sought to correct many problems, such as natural and artificial light, replacing missing or non-existent fire sprinklers, SCBA breathing rigs, leaking areas of the roof, plumbing and electrical issues and replacing other broken fixtures including plexiglass where present.”