JPD investigating ‘shots fired’ at apartment complex

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Police responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning at a Jonesboro apartment complex.
The first calls came in around 6 a.m.
A Region 8 News employee who lives in the area was among those calling 911 to report waking to shots fired at The Links, located between Harrisburg and Caraway Roads.
An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed that officers were at the scene but provided no further details.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.