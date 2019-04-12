JPD investigating ‘shots fired’ at apartment complex

Jonesboro police responded to a shots fired call Friday morning at The Links.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 12, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 6:43 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Police responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning at a Jonesboro apartment complex.

The first calls came in around 6 a.m.

A Region 8 News employee who lives in the area was among those calling 911 to report waking to shots fired at The Links, located between Harrisburg and Caraway Roads.

A Region 8 News employee was among those calling 911 to report waking to shots fired at The Links, located between Harrisburg and Caraway Roads.

An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed that officers were at the scene but provided no further details.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

