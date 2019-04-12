Lingering showers and clouds; football player arrested on murder charge

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, April 12.
Weather Headlines
A few lingering showers along a passing cold front will exit Region 8 early, allowing for a drier and near seasonal day.
Cloudy skies will give way to sunshine later today as highs rebound into the upper 60s.
Lows tonight fall to 50.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
Officials in one area county are working to deal with jail inadequacies as officials are also seeking a long-term approach to the situation.
Two sisters are using all natural, homemade products to give back to their community.
A woman faces felony assault charges after police say she got mad and attacked a family member with a machete.
A former NFL player was arrested Thursday in Las Vegan on suspicion of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
