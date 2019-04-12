Pair of Razorbacks in the field at 2019 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (KAIT) - Two Razorbacks are making their debut at golf’s biggest major. Andrew Landry and Alvaro Ortiz are in the field for The Masters.
Landry was +3 at one point in his opening round but he was locked in after Amen Corner. He birdied 14, 15, and 16. The 2018 Texas Open champion shot an even par 72, he’s 6 shots back of the lead.
Ortiz is the first Mexican to play at Augusta National in 40 years. The Latin American Amateur champ birdied 8 and 17 en route to an opening round 73 (+1).
Brooks Koepka & Bryson DeChambeau are tied for the lead at 6 under.
