Police: Man on ice after video showed him cashing hot check

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A hot check landed a Paragould man in the cooler.
Police arrested Gary Gilliam, 49, Thursday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after they say he tried to pass a forged check at a local bank.
The alleged incident took place on March 27 at Unico Bank, 506 W. Kingshighway, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Detective Corporal Tron Beesley with the Paragould Police Department said Gilliam was caught on surveillance video cashing a stolen check for $120.
On Wednesday, Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to arrest Gilliam on suspicion of forgery, a Class C felony; as well as, theft of property and theft by receiving, both Class A misdemeanors.
Gilliam is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance.
