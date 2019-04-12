Police: $2,000 reward for information about homicides

Police: $2,000 reward for information about homicides
Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith (Source: WMC 5 via West Memphis Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 12, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 4:52 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - Authorities are offering an award for help in solving several homicides.

According to a report from sister station WMC Channel 5, two people were killed and another injured in West Memphis on April 6.

It happened overnight on the 1800 block of East Broadway.

Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Raheem Stackhouse and 23-year-old Reginald Smith in connection to the shooting.

Another shooting took place early Friday morning on April 12.

A 16-year-old was found shot on East Harrison Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Facebook post, the West Memphis Police Department is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of these homicides.

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering the maximum $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest on either...

Posted by West Memphis Police Department on Friday, April 12, 2019

If anyone has any information about any of these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the police department at 870-732-7555.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.