Police: $2,000 reward for information about homicides

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - Authorities are offering an award for help in solving several homicides.
According to a report from sister station WMC Channel 5, two people were killed and another injured in West Memphis on April 6.
It happened overnight on the 1800 block of East Broadway.
Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Raheem Stackhouse and 23-year-old Reginald Smith in connection to the shooting.
A 16-year-old was found shot on East Harrison Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Facebook post, the West Memphis Police Department is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of these homicides.
If anyone has any information about any of these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the police department at 870-732-7555.
