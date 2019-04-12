Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State baseball previews UTA series

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
It’s yet another big series for Arkansas State baseball. They welcome UT Arlington to Tomlinson Stadium this weekend, both teams are tied for 1st in the Sun Belt West. The Red Wolves and Mavericks have matching records on the season and in conference play.
Hear from Tommy Raffo on the series plus Friday night starter Zach Jackson. The junior from Bryant has made the jump from the JUCO ranks to Friday night A-State ace.
Arkansas State (21-13 overall, 8-4 SBC) vs. UT Arlington (21-13 overall, 8-4 SBC)
Tomlinson Stadium - Kell Field
Game 1 - Friday at 6:30pm (ESPN+)
Game 2 - Saturday at 4:00pm (ESPN+)
Game 3 - Sunday at 1:00pm (ESPN+)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.