Red Wolves Road to the Show - 4/11/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Four Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them weekly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- Solid start April 7th for the Clinton Lumber Kings (A Advanced): 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 6 K
- 7 starts, 2.08 ERA in 2018 with Batavia
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
- Hitting .308 in 5 games with Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced). Recorded first RBI of the season on April 6th.
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)
- Hitting .273 in 3 games with Frederick Keys (A Advanced). 3 for 5 with an RBI on April 7th.
- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)
- 2 saves in 2 opportunities with Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced). Perfect 9th inning on April 10th
- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington
