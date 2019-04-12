River of Hope receives donation from Rent One for local Arkansas Children’s Hospital clinic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local non-profit organization received a donation that they plan to put toward a local Arkansas Children’s Hospital Clinic.
River of Hope was started in 2003 in honor of the founder Rohni West’s son, River, who spent time at Children’s when he was sick.
On Thursday, River of Hope received a $5,000 donation from Rent One in Jonesboro, something founder Rohni West hopes can help with the clinic’s expansion that started earlier this year.
“It shakes your whole world when you have a sick child, so there’s so many things that come into play that just the care here is a small way to make that easier on a family,” said West.
Tabbatha Dale with the Jonesboro clinic said it allows families who live in and around Northeast Arkansas a chance to receive treatment at a closer location rather than driving to Little Rock.
“It saves them time and gas money and instead of a full day’s work maybe just a half day’s work,” said Dale.
The clinic has several specialty healthcare options that come to the location, you can find the full list of services they offer here.
River of Hope has been donating to ACH for years and started donating to the Jonesboro clinic since it opened.
West said the donation will be used for electronic devices in the clinic to help patients stay connected with their school work.
Right now, the clinic is in phase I of their expansion, but Dale said phase II is set to start in June.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.