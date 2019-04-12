Tax collections are up in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Things are looking up in the city of Jonesboro, at least as far as tax revenues go.
According to an article from content partner Talk Business and Politics, the city collected $1.473 million in sales and use taxes in March. This is a 12.62%, or $165,097, increase from the same month in 2018.
The article further stated this is the largest percentage monthly jump in about a year.
Jonesboro draws in consumers from many outlying counties in Northeast Arkansas.
But this wasn’t the only impressive figure.
Since Jan. 1, the city has collected $4.993 million in sales and use tax. This is a 6.98% increase compared to the same three months in 2018. This figure is 7.26% more than city officials allocated for the fiscal year to this point.
Craighead County’s doing well, too. The county continued its sales tax collection surge in recent months. The county brought in $1.619 million, which was also an 11% increase from the same month in 2018.
The report said sales and use tax collections have a 60-day lag time. This means the numbers in March represent taxes collected in January, which is typically the highest collection month of the year for the city.
During the middle of 2018, city officials were concerned when sales tax figures took a dramatic drop. The numbers ended up rebounding and the city collected $18.184 million.
Craighead County also set an all-time record in 2017 when they collected $20.211 million.
Civic leaders and economists have theorized the consistent economic growth in the area is due to the region’s diverse job base which includes agriculture, food processing, medical, Arkansas State University and professional services, not to mention population growth.
