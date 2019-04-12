Tuckerman’s last grocery store closing

TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -Tuckerman residents will soon have to travel out of town if they want fresh meat and produce.
Bill’s Fresh Market, 812 U.S. Highway 67, will close its doors for good on Sunday, April 14.
Manager Marvin Rutherford said employees learned the news Thursday.
“They’ve been trying to work something out but just couldn’t,” Rutherford told Region 8 News. “They told us yesterday.”
He said the grocery store was the only one in town.
“There are a couple of convenience stores,” he said, adding that customers will now have to travel to Newport or elsewhere for groceries.
