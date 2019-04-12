Two sisters use homemade, natural products to give back to their community

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Two sisters are using all natural, homemade products to give back to their community.
Sereniti Davis, 13, Layla Davis, 5, and their mom, Tamaki Mathis, make all of the products right in their kitchen.
But, they travel as far as Tennessee and Missouri to make their name and products known.
Sister's Natural Products started as a solution to a problem.
"Both of my daughters have eczema," Mathis said. "Sereniti was wanting to use Victoria's Secret spray and things like that, but she couldn't."
So, an idea turned into a full-blown business.
"Sereniti looked at me," Mathis said. "And, she said mom why don't we start making our own products."
From bath balms to body spray, Sister’s products are all natural, homemade bath, beauty, and even food items.
"We do different vendor events, like different booths," Mathis said. "Anywhere that they will welcome us to set up, we come."
When asked what their favorite part of the business was, the girls said everything.
But, the sweetest part is the girls donate a percentage of their money to The Haven of Northeast Arkansas.
It's an organization that holds a special place in Mathis' heart.
"With me being a domestic violence survivor, I wanted something we could see that would make a difference in the community," Mathis said.
And Mathis knows it's teaching the girls about much more than how to make lotion.
"They want to be active, they want to do more," Mathis said. "They want to give more."
And they don't plan to stop making Sister's Natural Products any time soon.
"Our main goal is to get on Shark Tank," Mathis said. "That has been our vision, our goal."
They are two little entrepreneurs with big expectations.
"We want our products everywhere across the whole world," Sereniti said.
The next event the sisters will be selling will be at the Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville Friday, May 10.
For more information about the event and how to order products in the meantime, check out their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.