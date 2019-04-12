VIDEO: FHP says three naked women “air drying” at rest stop led troopers on chase through Pasco County

DADE CITY, FL (WWSB) - When a trooper arrived at a rest area on I-75 North in Pasco County, FL, he found three naked black women who told him they were “air drying” because they had just showered.
***Warning*** the video with this story is uncensored and may contain language that is not appropriate for all viewers
It happened around 10:30am Wednesday. The trooper was called to the rest area for suspicious persons when he found the naked women, who started to put on their clothes. Florida Highway Patrol says one of the women warned the trooper to not come any closer and to "stay right there," while another explained they were "air drying" after showering.
The trooper started to ask more questions, like the name of the women and their addresses. One of the women said they were going to walk away and the trooper responded that they were being detained and were not free to leave. That's when FHP says the three women ran to a white 2009 Nissan Sentra and they fled toward State Road 52.
At first, the trooper gave chase but it was canceled due to it not fitting FHP criteria. That might have been where the story ended, except a citizen called FHP to report a reckless driver going the wrong direction on State Road 52 before it turned around and went the right direct. You can hear that audio below:
A second trooper took up the chase and used StarChase projectiles to follow the vehicle through GPS.
Eventually, the car was tracked to a convenience store parking lot on State Road 52. When a trooper arrived, the three women were coming out of the store and FHP says the trooper tried to take one of them in custody while the other two ran to their car. According to FHP, the driver of the car then drove their vehicle right at the trooper, forcing him to let the one suspect go and jump back to avoid getting hit.
After that, FHP says the passenger in the car got out with a metal bat and was moving towards the trooper. A second trooper pulling in saw what was happening and rammed the suspect’s vehicle to prevent the trooper from being attacked. The women got back in the car and fled again, heading east on State Road 52.
Troopers gave chase and Dade City Police responded to help, using stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s right side tires. Troopers then used a pit maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop at State Road 52 and 21st Street in Dade City.
FHP says all three women refused to get out of the vehicle, forcing troopers to break the window to get inside and interlocking their arms together to attempt to resist being removed. All three were tasered and taken into custody. Those charged include:
- Jeniyah McLeod, 19, of unincorporated Pasco County, charged with felony resisting an officer with violence, felony assault on an officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Oasis Shakira McLeod, 18, of Kingston, charged with misdemeanor DUI, felony assault on an officer, felony resisting an officer with violence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Cecilia Eunique Young, 19, of Lutz, charged with felony resisting an officer with violence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Video with this story shows the maneuver from three different angles, the arrest of the suspects and one of the suspects later being held in the back of a patrol car.
FHP says Jeniyah McLeod was the person who tried to attack a trooper with a metal baseball bat and described her attitude as “very sarcastic, combative and at times nonsensical.” Troopers say when questioned, she admitted that marijuana in the vehicle was hers, saying, “I bought it from a white guy named Bubba.” Troopers say Oasis Shakira McLeod was driving the vehicle and Cecilia Eunique Young was the woman a trooper managed to briefly detain at the gas station before being forced to let her go to avoid being hit by the car.
The chase ended around 11am Wednesday. Several troopers involved in this incident suffered minor injuries.
