Work to lead to closure of Highway 168

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Highway crews will be busy in the next week or so doing maintenance work near a small bridge in Greene County, leading to a highway in the area being closed.
According to ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee, Highway 168 between Lorado and Fontaine will be closed starting April 15 until the work is done, weather permitting.
Smithee said the work centers around a drainage structure in the Fontaine side of the area.
He said they hope to be done by April 22.
In the interim, Smithee said motorists should avoid the area if at all possible.
