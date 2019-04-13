Arkansas softball walks off Furman in 12 innings

Arkansas (29-14) took an early lead, as sophomores Hannah McEwen and Danielle Gibson started the game with back-to-back hits. The duo would score off the bat of Ashley Diaz, who singled up the middle to score McEwen from third and give Gibson the chance to score when the ball was misplayed in center field. Gibson followed up her double in the first inning with a home run in the second, her team-leading 10th of the season. Gibson’s long ball gave the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead through two frames.