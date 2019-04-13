Badges for Backpacks helps with battling hunger

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office held its fourth annual Badges for Backpacks food drive Saturday.
Over 1,100 backpacks go home to feed hungry children every weekend.
The department works to collect food donations and money to help the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The Backpack Program, with the food bank, works to feed hungry children on the weekend when they may not be getting any food.
James Watson with the Sheriff’s Office said the donations go toward a good cause.
“We’re more of a collection point for them, just to help them to ensure more kids get more items and are more well taken care of on that end of it,” Watson said.
The community has supported the event in the years past, Watson said.
“We’ve had really good outcomes,” Watson said. “A lot of great response from the community. A lot of people donate every year, so we get a lot of food.”
