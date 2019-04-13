Beekeepers remind of a safer way to remove bees

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Spring is in full bloom and that means bees are out, but what do you do when you have an unwanted hive near your home?
The U of A Division of Agriculture- Extension says that several honey bee swarms have already been reported this year, and it’s just the start of the season.
Jeff Woods has been a beekeeper for 25 years, and said during April and May, bees are busy pollinating and splitting their hives.
With so many busy bees, you might find some in your yard or a place you’d rather not have a swarm.
But instead of finding a beekeeper who can help relocate the hive, a lot of people choose to poison the colonies.
Not only does this hurt the bee population, it affects how well crops grow because bees are the main source of pollination.
“Bees are good for your gardens, your trees, your flowers. We all need bees,” said Woods.
Woods also says spraying the hives might not completely get rid of your bee problem.
“It may kill them, it may not. You might just damage them enough to keep them from being real big, but they can build back up so you really need a beekeeper to catch them so they can get them all,” said Woods.
Calling a beekeeper to catch a swarm is completely free, and Woods said there's always a beekeeper available to help.
You can call your local Ag Extension office to find a full list of beekeepers in your area.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.