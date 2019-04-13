Couple’s donation to UAMS NICU benefits preemie families

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A Greenbrier family is paying it forward to help families of premature babies.
After dealing with financial and emotional struggles themselves, the Haupt family wanted to help other families.
As Little Rock television station KATV reports, they started a fundraiser for UAMS’ NICU department’s “Tiny Hands” charity.
They raised over $6,000.
The money will go to the families of premature babies.
Hayes Haupt was born 11 weeks prematurely last March.
The Haupts were told the baby would not make it.
“He had a 100 percent chance of mortality when he was first born, but they never gave up on him, and they’re the reason — that, and all our prayer warriors —that he’s here today,” Micah Haupt told KATV.
Haupt says every year on Hayes’ birthday, the family plans to do some sort of benefit to give back.
