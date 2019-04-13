Diamond Hogs drop Saturday contest with Vanderbilt

Razorback starting pitcher Connor Noland struggled from the onset allowing the first five batters he faced to reach base and was relieved without recording an out. It all started with a lead-off single by Cooper Davis, who was able to get to second on the play after a throwing error by Casey Martin. That was followed by a walk to Austin Martin and then consecutive single by JJ Bleday, Ethan Paul and Philip Clarke, bringing in the game’s first two runs.