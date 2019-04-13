East edges North in 13th Queens of the Hardwood

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A tradition continued in high school volleyball. The 13th Queens of the Hardwood was held Friday evening at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.
The best seniors in NEA were split into North and East squads. The East eked out a five set victory (25-20, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10). Several college signees were in action including future Razorback Abbi McGee (Valley View) and Southeast Missouri signee Zoey Beasley (Paragould).
Proceeds in the event go to benefit CityYouth Ministries.
Watch over 2 minutes of highlights above.
